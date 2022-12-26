Brookstone Capital Management Takes $513,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $74.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.