BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,587 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

TSLA stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.02 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

