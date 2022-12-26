Burleson & Company LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,217,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.