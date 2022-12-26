Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.