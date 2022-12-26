Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 63,991 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,991 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after buying an additional 4,791,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

