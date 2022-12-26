CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.0% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,942,000 after buying an additional 109,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.