ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $29,943.26 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

CHPT opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ChargePoint Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

