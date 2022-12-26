ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $29,943.26 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.9 %

CHPT opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.