Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $115.41 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.