Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 353,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $177.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $115.41 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

