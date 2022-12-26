Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $219.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

