Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Cigna by 46.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Cigna by 20.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 83,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $334.31 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.26 and its 200-day moving average is $292.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

