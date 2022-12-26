Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.46 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

