CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CME Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $173.33 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.