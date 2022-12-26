Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires Shares of 4,603 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

