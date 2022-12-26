Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 425 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $182.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

