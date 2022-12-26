Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1,492.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

