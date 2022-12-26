Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.12 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

