Core Alternative Capital Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

