Core Alternative Capital Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

