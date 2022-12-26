Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $259.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

