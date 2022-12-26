Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Diageo by 77.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,869,000 after buying an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 61.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,558,000 after buying an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,399,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3,182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $180.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.84) to GBX 4,500 ($54.66) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

