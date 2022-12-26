Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

