Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,031 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,208,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

