Dividend Assets Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.27. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

