Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.