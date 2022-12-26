Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $3,392,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 173,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Oracle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 112,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

