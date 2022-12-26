Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $552.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

