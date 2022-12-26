Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $189.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

