Dividend Assets Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.21 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.