Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $173,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $4,263,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 338,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 13.6% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,257 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 443,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

