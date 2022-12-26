Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

