Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.