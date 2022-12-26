Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,092,940,000 after buying an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $205.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.