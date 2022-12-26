Dividend Assets Capital LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $44,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $118,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $196,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.