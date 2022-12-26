Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 276 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after acquiring an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on USB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.72.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USB opened at $43.20 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.



