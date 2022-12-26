Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 66 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PNC opened at $155.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average is $159.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.84.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

