Dividend Assets Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,657,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

