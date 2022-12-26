Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

