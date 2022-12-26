Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 9,006 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

