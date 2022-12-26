Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $141.91 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

