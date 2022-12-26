Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.57.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
