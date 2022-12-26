Domani Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.31 and a 200-day moving average of $391.57.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.