Drake & Associates LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

XOM stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

