Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

