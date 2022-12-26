EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 76,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,445.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 63.1% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.04 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.