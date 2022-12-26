Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.34 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

