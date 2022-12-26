Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 91,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

