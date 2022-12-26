Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

