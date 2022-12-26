Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

