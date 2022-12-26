Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.68 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

