Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
Fanhua Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.75 on Monday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $668,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fanhua
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fanhua (FANH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.