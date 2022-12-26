Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.75 on Monday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a P/E ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $668,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

