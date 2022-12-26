Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $66.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.99. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

